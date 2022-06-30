Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.