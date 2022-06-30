Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.40

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

