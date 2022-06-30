L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.59. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

