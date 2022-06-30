L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.59. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.