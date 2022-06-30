Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 284,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

