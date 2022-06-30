Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,324 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 686,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.