Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

