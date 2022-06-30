Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

