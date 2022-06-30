Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,775 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

