Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,906 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

