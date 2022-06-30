Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,492. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

