Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 2427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

