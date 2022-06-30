KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Up 860.0% in June

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INKA. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

