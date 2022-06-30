Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.66 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

