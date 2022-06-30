KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

KLA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in KLA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

