Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 9,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.