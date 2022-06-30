Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Shares of KIRK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

