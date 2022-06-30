KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KINZ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,144. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

