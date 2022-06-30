KeyCorp Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $237.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.
AVB opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
