Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.61. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.