Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,220. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

