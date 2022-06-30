Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 678.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

