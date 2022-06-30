Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.26. 84,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,897. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

