Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.77. 7,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

