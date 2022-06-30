Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 3.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

SLB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 339,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,832,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

