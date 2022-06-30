Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 606 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,751. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

