Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 12,240 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2,016.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,424. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

