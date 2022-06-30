Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Keppel stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Keppel has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

