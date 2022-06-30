Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $10,254.31 and $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.