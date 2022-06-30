Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (KCASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Kcash has a market cap of $496,763.78 and approximately $171,321.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kcash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

