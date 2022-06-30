Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of KYN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
