Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 70,594 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

