Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,387. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About Kasikornbank Public (Get Rating)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

