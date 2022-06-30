Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0082

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.01539253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.