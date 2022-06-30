JulSwap (JULD) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $187,622.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

