Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JUGRF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juggernaut Exploration (JUGRF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.