JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 1,870 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,030 ($37.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,090.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.