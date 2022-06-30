JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $76.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Copa from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.42. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

