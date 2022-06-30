John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE WLY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

