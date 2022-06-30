Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on August 15th

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 1.2159 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

JEXYY stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.