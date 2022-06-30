Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on August 15th

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 1.2159 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
JEXYY stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangsu Expressway (JEXYY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.