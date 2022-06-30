JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 7.5%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 184,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,115,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

