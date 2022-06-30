JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $10.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.36.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $3,409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.