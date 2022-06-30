Jefferies Financial Group Trims Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price to $68.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

