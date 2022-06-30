Jefferies Financial Group Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.69 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.