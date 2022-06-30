Jefferies Financial Group Trims LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Target Price to $14.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.