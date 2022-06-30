Jefferies Financial Group Trims LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Target Price to $14.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75.
In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
