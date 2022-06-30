Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $72,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,237,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

