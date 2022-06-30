Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 880.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

