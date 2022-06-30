Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $201.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $212.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after acquiring an additional 289,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

