Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

