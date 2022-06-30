Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
NYSE:AKR opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.33.
In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
