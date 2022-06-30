JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading Up 0.2%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

