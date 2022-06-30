Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 324,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,509,000 after buying an additional 142,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.

NICE traded down $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $193.12. 3,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.12 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

