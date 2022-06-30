Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

